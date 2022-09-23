Melbourne
Listen Out

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Catani Gardens, St Kilda West
  • Recommended
An aerial shot of the stage at listen out festival
Photograph: Anna Warr
Time Out says

The hip-hop and electronic-heavy line-up includes 24kGoldn, Memphis LK, Polo G, Louis the Child and Disclosure

Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean festival season has to be. Premier Australian hip-hop and electronic music festival Listen Out is returning to St Kilda on September 23, and its insane line-up has just been announced. 

This year, the headliners include trap artist Young Thug, electronic duo Disclosure, Swedish pop songstress Tove Lo and viral hip-hop star 24kGoldn. You'll also be treated to sets from Memphis LKMeduzaLouis the ChildCulture ShockElectric Fields and more. 

The festival will take over Catani Gardens, which is flanked by Jacka Boulevard, Beaconsfield Parade and Pier Road, from noon to 10pm. General admission starts at $159.90 for first release tickets and VIP tickets, which include access to a VIP entrance, bar, toilet area, concierge and viewing platform, start at $212.

To see the full line-up and to book your tickets, head to the website

Looking for more live music? Check out our round-up of the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.listenout.com.au/
Address:
Catani Gardens
Beaconsfield Pde
St Kilda West
Melbourne
3182
Price:
$159.90-$232

Dates and times

