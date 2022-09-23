Time Out says

The hip-hop and electronic-heavy line-up includes 24kGoldn, Memphis LK, Polo G, Louis the Child and Disclosure

Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean festival season has to be. Premier Australian hip-hop and electronic music festival Listen Out is returning to St Kilda on September 23, and its insane line-up has just been announced.

This year, the headliners include trap artist Young Thug, electronic duo Disclosure, Swedish pop songstress Tove Lo and viral hip-hop star 24kGoldn. You'll also be treated to sets from Memphis LK, Meduza, Louis the Child, Culture Shock, Electric Fields and more.

The festival will take over Catani Gardens, which is flanked by Jacka Boulevard, Beaconsfield Parade and Pier Road, from noon to 10pm. General admission starts at $159.90 for first release tickets and VIP tickets, which include access to a VIP entrance, bar, toilet area, concierge and viewing platform, start at $212.

To see the full line-up and to book your tickets, head to the website.

Looking for more live music? Check out our round-up of the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.