Time Out says

The pop powerhouse will be getting the party started at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium to promote her new album 'Trustfall'

If you need an excuse to raise your glass (if you are wrong in all the right ways), international pop legend Pink has just announced her highly-anticipated return to Australia. The three-time Grammy Award-winning singer and performer will embark on a massive ‘Summer Carnival’ Australian tour in February and March 2024.

Kicking off at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on February 9, the ‘Who Knew’ singer will traverse Australia and perform at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on February 23 and 24, 2024, and then return for a show on March 12.

Melbourne fans have one last opportunity to secure tickets as a final show has been announced on March 13. Set your alarm because general public tickets will go on sale Friday, August 18 at 12pm.

Produced by Live Nation, Pink’s Summer Carnival tour of Australia coincides with the release of her highly-anticipated new album Trustfall, which drops this February 17 via RCA Records. The titular track, also dubbed ‘Trustfall’ is co-produced by in-demand DJ Fred Again.

Born in Pennsylvania, Pink (otherwise known as Alecia Beth Moore) began performing in local clubs where she was eventually signed to the R&B band Basic Instinct and then the group Choice. Once these groups disbanded, Pink embarked on a solo career and announced her new stage name – inspired by the character of Mr Pink from Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs.

Her first album, Can’t Take Me Home, was released in 2000, with her next album Missundaztood launched her into the stratosphere with the smash-hit song ‘Get the Party Started.’ After working with Missy Elliott, Christina Aguilera, Lil’Kim and Mya on the song ‘Lady Marmalade’, Pink went on to earn a Grammy for the song 'Trouble' for her 2003 album Try This.

Since her millennium debut, Pink has released eight albums, one greatest hits album and sold over 60 million album equivalents worldwide, blessing us with hits such as ‘Just Give Me a Reason,’ ‘God is a DJ’, ‘What About Us’, ‘True Love’, ‘Try’ and ‘So What.’

As well as producing a whole roster of floor-filling and tear-shedding songs, Pink supports various causes and charities such as No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, Autism Speaks and more. She is also one of the most consistent LGBTQIA+ allies in the music community and an ambassador for UNICEF USA.

The singer has become one of Australia’s most popular acts, with five #1 albums, and more than 660,000 people attended her Funhouse tour in 2009, which broke the record for the biggest tour in the country’s history. This time, she’s swapping our arenas for the stadiums, and the year-long wait will no doubt be worth it.

General tickets for Pink’s Melbourne shows will go on sale on February 17 at 10am. Visit the Live Nation website for more details and for complete VIP, tour and ticket information.

Can't wait a whole year? Bide your time with Melbourne's best gigs happening this month.