Once they've released their fourth album in April, PUP is making a comeback to Australian shores

If you love a high-energy, raucous singalong, then get ready to scoop up tickets for Toronto punk band PUP's return to Australia. They performed at Splendour in the Grass earlier this year, but are clearly eager to hit Australian stages again with a three-date headline tour through Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

PUP stands for pathetic use of potential, and this self-lacerating sense of humour is also apparent through much of PUP's music. Their upcoming fourth album The Unraveling of PUP the Band is due for an April 1 release, giving punters plenty of time to learn it by heart before PUP arrives in July.

Melburnians can catch PUP at the Croxton on July 21, and general public tickets go on sale from Friday, March 25 at 12.30pm through the website.

