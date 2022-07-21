Melbourne
PUP

  • Music, Punk and metal
  • Croxton Park Hotel, Thornbury
the members of the band Pup sitting at an outside table under an umbrella.
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Once they've released their fourth album in April, PUP is making a comeback to Australian shores

If you love a high-energy, raucous singalong, then get ready to scoop up tickets for Toronto punk band PUP's return to Australia. They performed at Splendour in the Grass earlier this year, but are clearly eager to hit Australian stages again with a three-date headline tour through Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

PUP stands for pathetic use of potential, and this self-lacerating sense of humour is also apparent through much of PUP's music. Their upcoming fourth album The Unraveling of PUP the Band is due for an April 1 release, giving punters plenty of time to learn it by heart before PUP arrives in July. 

Melburnians can catch PUP at the Croxton on July 21, and general public tickets go on sale from Friday, March 25 at 12.30pm through the website

Looking for more live music? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Croxton Park Hotel
607 High St
Thornbury
Melbourne
3071
Contact:
03 9480 2233

