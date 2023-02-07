Time Out says

Grab your shin-grazer jeans and tie-dye shirts, everyone! California quartet the Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a 2023 tour Down Under. The tour kicks off in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on January 29 before heading to Accor Stadium, Sydney on February 2, followed by Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on February 7 and wraps up in Perth at Optus Stadium on February 12 (sorry, Adelaide and Hobart).

The tour is to promote the band's new album, Unlimited Love, which we're betting approximately zero people are there to hear, but in excellent news, musical genius John Frusciante will be re-joining the band and playing songs from across the group's prolific 40-year career.

Along for the ride is mumble-rapper and face tattoo enthusiast Austin Richard Post, aka Post Malone, who is known for mixing genres, much like the Chili Peppers themselves, and we reckon it'll be worth the price of admission just to see the confused looks on the crowd's faces.

Speaking of admission, a Telstra Plus member pre-sale commences Wednesday, July 6 at 11am, running for 48 hours. General public tickets go on sale on Monday, July 11 from 1pm.

