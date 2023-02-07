Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • Marvel Stadium, Docklands
  • Recommended
The Red Hot Chili Peppers performing
Photograph: Red Hot Chili Peppers
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The long-running rockers have announced a return to Australia with Post Malone in tow

Grab your shin-grazer jeans and tie-dye shirts, everyone! California quartet the Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a 2023 tour Down Under. The tour kicks off in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on January 29 before heading to Accor Stadium, Sydney on February 2, followed by Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on February 7 and wraps up in Perth at Optus Stadium on February 12 (sorry, Adelaide and Hobart).

The tour is to promote the band's new album, Unlimited Love, which we're betting approximately zero people are there to hear, but in excellent news, musical genius John Frusciante will be re-joining the band and playing songs from across the group's prolific 40-year career.

Along for the ride is mumble-rapper and face tattoo enthusiast Austin Richard Post, aka Post Malone, who is known for mixing genres, much like the Chili Peppers themselves, and we reckon it'll be worth the price of admission just to see the confused looks on the crowd's faces.

Speaking of admission, a Telstra Plus member pre-sale commences Wednesday, July 6 at 11am, running for 48 hours. General public tickets go on sale on Monday, July 11 from 1pm.

If you prefer your music local, check out our pick of the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
www.livenation.com.au/show/1380589/red-hot-chili-peppers-with-post-malone/melbourne/2023-02-07/en
Address:
Marvel Stadium
740 Bourke St
Docklands
Melbourne
3008
Transport:
Nearby stations: Southern Cross

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.