Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Remi Wolf

  • Music, Pop
picture with remi wolf with mouth open
Frontier Touring
Advertising

Time Out says

Californian singer-songwriter Remi Wolf will bring her live show to Australia and New Zealand for the very first time

The American funk-pop star Remi Wolf will embark on her Australian debut tour early next year. The burgeoning singer and songwriter will take to the stage at Melbourne's Forum to perform fan favourites and songs - such as the TikTok viral 'Photo ID' - from her critically-acclaimed 2021 album Juno. 

The former junior Olympic ski racer and American Idol contestant will perform her debut Antipodean headline dates at Melbourne’s Forum on January 5, 2023. 

London-born and Melbourne-bred Thomas Headon will join the pop star as her special guest for upcoming dates. Labelled by triple j as a “star on the rise” and a “seriously impressive force in pop music”, Headon returns to Australia on the back of acclaimed performances at this year’s Groovin The Moo and headline shows in April and May.

NME dubbed Remi Wolf “one big genre-slippy party”, and with her signature ricochet between funk, pop, indie, punk, and dance, concertgoers can expect a praise-worthy performance.

As well as giving audiences a feast for the ears, the 26-year-old often uses the stage as a podium to talk candidly about mental health, using it as her lyrical superpower for her rainbow-hued music.

Tickets are on sale now; buy them here.

Want to find the best music spots in Melbourne? Check out the best places to see live music every night of the week.

Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.frontiertouring.com/remiwolf
Address:
Price:
From $69
Opening hours:
7.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!