Time Out says

Californian singer-songwriter Remi Wolf will bring her live show to Australia and New Zealand for the very first time

The American funk-pop star Remi Wolf will embark on her Australian debut tour early next year. The burgeoning singer and songwriter will take to the stage at Melbourne's Forum to perform fan favourites and songs - such as the TikTok viral 'Photo ID' - from her critically-acclaimed 2021 album Juno.

The former junior Olympic ski racer and American Idol contestant will perform her debut Antipodean headline dates at Melbourne’s Forum on January 5, 2023.

London-born and Melbourne-bred Thomas Headon will join the pop star as her special guest for upcoming dates. Labelled by triple j as a “star on the rise” and a “seriously impressive force in pop music”, Headon returns to Australia on the back of acclaimed performances at this year’s Groovin The Moo and headline shows in April and May.

NME dubbed Remi Wolf “one big genre-slippy party”, and with her signature ricochet between funk, pop, indie, punk, and dance, concertgoers can expect a praise-worthy performance.

As well as giving audiences a feast for the ears, the 26-year-old often uses the stage as a podium to talk candidly about mental health, using it as her lyrical superpower for her rainbow-hued music.

Tickets are on sale now; buy them here.

Want to find the best music spots in Melbourne? Check out the best places to see live music every night of the week.