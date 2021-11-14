Support and celebrate the diverse and underrated suburb of Reservoir at this completely homegrown music festival

If you haven’t spent much time in Reservoir, you may just know it as the place where heaps of young people have been forced to move after being priced out of nearby Preston, Thornbury and Coburg. But this sprawling suburb has so much to offer than just affordable rentals, including an abundance of green spaces, hip and family-owned bars and restaurants, and a homegrown musical festival called Reservoir Stomp.

Proud Reservoir residents Emma Peel and Danny Walsh came up with the idea for the Stomp after realising that they kept bumping into fellow performers at the local IGA who were just as passionate about the area as they were. The inaugural Stomp took place in 2016 and sold out nearly three weeks in advance of the event, with the event continuing to sell out every year since.

This year, the Stomp is starting at the Preston Reservoir Bowls Club on December 5 with a line-up that includes homegrown talent like Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, Bananagun, Dorsal Fins, Boxwars and Emma Peel. After the first show, the Stomp will move on to Kingsbury on February 27 and Keon Park on April 30 with new line-ups that will be announced closer to the date.

Whether you’re a proud ‘Rezza’ resident or simply keen for a day full of live, local music, the Stomp is a fun and family-friendly way to celebrate one of Melbourne’s most underrated suburbs and the talented people who call it home.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite, and you can choose to either buy a ticket for the December show or a festival pass for all three shows. Head to the Reservoir Stomp website for more information.