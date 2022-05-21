Time Out says

After an incredible summer festival run, this Melbourne-born musician is headed to the Forum for his headline tour

After hitting the big stage at Wildlands and For the Love festivals, Running Touch is preparing to release his debut album, Carmine, on May 6 and has announced a tour to support it.

Running Touch is the stage name for Melbourne-born singer, songwriter and producer Matthew Victor Kopp. He's best known for putting out dark, soulful and high-BPM electronic tracks like the acclaimed 2019 single 'When I'm Around You', which has garnered more than 20 million streams on Spotify.

The seven-date tour will kick off on May 21 at the Forum in Melbourne before moving on to venues across Canberra, Newcastle, Brisbane, Perth, Hobart and Sydney. General public tickets go on sale from 1pm on Friday, March 18 through the Untitled Group website.

