Can you ever love them like we can, can, can?

How do you sleep knowing that in a matter of months, British pop superstar Sam Smith will return Down Under with their brand-new tour?

The singer-songwriter will grace Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on October 31 and November 1 to support their forthcoming studio album, Gloria.



Gloria The Tour will see the ‘Like I Can’ singer play arenas in five cities on a journey that will first stop off in Adelaide and traverse Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.

The upcoming 13-track album is the non-binary singer's boldest statement yet, and comes off the back of the huge success of the ARIA #1 single, ‘Unholy’, featuring Kim Petras. The smash-hit single continues to reign at #1 on the charts and has surpassed 1.3 billion streams globally, with 36 million streams in Australia alone.

The LGBTQ+ icon has shared what fans can expect from their upcoming tour, which the singer says “feels like emotional, sexual and spiritual liberation.” Adding, “It feels like I’ve got my faith back in my job. So it was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again for me. It feels like a coming of age.”

Since their 2014 debut number one album, The Lonely Hour, the singer has amassed many accolades and achievements, including 36 million albums sold, 250 million singles and 49 billion multi-platform streams. Smith’s catalogue of instant hits includes ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’, ‘I’m Not The Only One,’ ‘Dancing with a Stranger’, ‘Stay with Me’, ‘How Do You Sleep’ and many more.

Joining Smith as support is Aussie singer-songwriter Meg Mac. Known for a catalogue of hits that includes 'Roll Up Your Sleeves', 'Letter', 'Only Love' and 'Something Tells Me', Mac will be performing in both Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets for Gloria The Tour are now on sale; snag them on the Ticketek website here.

