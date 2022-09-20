Time Out says

St Kilda has got to be one of the best locations to spend summer in Australia. Great beaches, great restaurants and, of course, St Kilda Festival. Last year, the festival ran for nine days – but now in its 42nd year, the festival is running a compact, two-day program showcasing more than 50 incredible artists.

While the exact details – including the artists locked in to play – are still under wraps, we do know this: the festival is slated to run from Saturday, February 18 to Sunday, February 20 in 2023. Watch this space for further updates, and keep an eye on the St Kilda Festival website.

