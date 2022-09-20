Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

St Kilda Festival

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Recommended
  1. A band performing on stage at St Kilda Festival
    Photograph: Mackenzie Sweetnam
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. St Kilda Festival
    Photograph: Mackenzie Sweetnam
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. A woman throwing her hands up and dancing at St Kilda Festival
    Photograph: Mackenzie Sweetnam
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. A crowd watching a band play at St Kilda Festival
    Photograph: Mackenzie Sweetnam
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

One of Australia’s longest-running free music festivals returns to light up the St Kilda foreshore in 2022

St Kilda has got to be one of the best locations to spend summer in Australia. Great beaches, great restaurants and, of course, St Kilda Festival. Last year, the festival ran for nine days – but now in its 42nd year, the festival is running a compact, two-day program showcasing more than 50 incredible artists.  

While the exact details – including the artists locked in to play – are still under wraps, we do know this: the festival is slated to run from Saturday, February 18 to Sunday, February 20 in 2023. Watch this space for further updates, and keep an eye on the St Kilda Festival website.

Keen on your live music fix? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.stkildafestival.com.au/
Address:
Price:
Free
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.