Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Stormzy

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • John Cain Arena, Melbourne
Rapper Stormzy stares down the camera in a white t-shirt.
Photograph: Supplied
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

UK rap phenomenon Stormzy is returning to Australian shores for his biggest tour to date

Stormzy has basically become synonymous with the underground grime genre, and his deep, gospel-like voice and witty and impactful verses are almost instantly recognisable. Along with artists like Skepta, the London-based MC is largely responsible for bringing the genre into the mainstream, and today you'll often find several grime tracks among the top 40 lists.

The rapper was originally set to tour Australia in 2020 but had to put his plans on pause due to Covid-19 and travel restrictions. Now, two years later, he's prepared to return to Australian shores for the first time in five years for some of his biggest shows to date.

The tour will kick off in Perth on November 23 before heading to Sydney's Hordern Pavilion on November 27-28, Brisbane's Riverstage on November 30 and Melbourne's John Cain Arena on December 2. Tickets from the 2020 tour will be honoured, and if you're still yet to get your hands on tickets, a few are still available through the website. 

Looking for more live music? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=STORMZY20
Address:
John Cain Arena
Olympic Blvd
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
03 9286 1600
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street; Richmond; Jolimont
Price:
$99.90

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.