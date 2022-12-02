Time Out says

Stormzy has basically become synonymous with the underground grime genre, and his deep, gospel-like voice and witty and impactful verses are almost instantly recognisable. Along with artists like Skepta, the London-based MC is largely responsible for bringing the genre into the mainstream, and today you'll often find several grime tracks among the top 40 lists.

The rapper was originally set to tour Australia in 2020 but had to put his plans on pause due to Covid-19 and travel restrictions. Now, two years later, he's prepared to return to Australian shores for the first time in five years for some of his biggest shows to date.

The tour will kick off in Perth on November 23 before heading to Sydney's Hordern Pavilion on November 27-28, Brisbane's Riverstage on November 30 and Melbourne's John Cain Arena on December 2. Tickets from the 2020 tour will be honoured, and if you're still yet to get your hands on tickets, a few are still available through the website.

