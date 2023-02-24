Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sugababes

  • Music, Pop
  • Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
The Sugababes
Photograph: Supplied/Secret Sounds
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Pop legends The Sugababes announce their first Australian tour in over 20 years and will be playing at Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena this February

This is not a drill. The Sugababes are headed back Down Under for the first time since 2002, and the news is pushing our buttons - in all the right places.

The era-defining British band may be known to change babes as often as they do clothes, but fans’ heads will be spinning round and round after discovering that the OG girl group - comprising of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy - will be the ones to reunite for the first time in over two decades. 

Fresh off the back of their reunion tour and festival performances in the UK - including their performance at Glastonbury where an onslaught of sugar-starved fans shut down the field - the UK chart-toppers will commence their Australian tour in February 2023.

Presented by Secret Sounds, The Sugababes will play a one-off concert in Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on February 24, 2023. 

One of the most successful girl groups of all time with six #1 UK singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums, The Sugababes will no doubt be serving audiences all the classics, from ‘Push The Button’, ‘Round Round’, ‘About You Now’ and ‘Hole in the Head.’

Pre-sale tickets for the chart-topping girl band Australian 2023 headline tour will be available on the Secret Sounds website from 9 am local time Tuesday, December 20, with tickets for the general public on sale from 9 am local time on Wednesday, December 21. 

Want to know what other musical acts are coming to Melbourne? Check out the best upcoming gigs with ticket on sale now

Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.secretsounds.com/tours/sugababes-tickets-2023/
Address:
Margaret Court Arena
Melbourne Park
Batman Ave
Melbourne
3000
Opening hours:
8pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!