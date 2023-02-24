Time Out says

Pop legends The Sugababes announce their first Australian tour in over 20 years and will be playing at Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena this February

This is not a drill. The Sugababes are headed back Down Under for the first time since 2002, and the news is pushing our buttons - in all the right places.

The era-defining British band may be known to change babes as often as they do clothes, but fans’ heads will be spinning round and round after discovering that the OG girl group - comprising of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy - will be the ones to reunite for the first time in over two decades.

Fresh off the back of their reunion tour and festival performances in the UK - including their performance at Glastonbury where an onslaught of sugar-starved fans shut down the field - the UK chart-toppers will commence their Australian tour in February 2023.

Presented by Secret Sounds, The Sugababes will play a one-off concert in Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on February 24, 2023.

One of the most successful girl groups of all time with six #1 UK singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums, The Sugababes will no doubt be serving audiences all the classics, from ‘Push The Button’, ‘Round Round’, ‘About You Now’ and ‘Hole in the Head.’

Pre-sale tickets for the chart-topping girl band Australian 2023 headline tour will be available on the Secret Sounds website from 9 am local time Tuesday, December 20, with tickets for the general public on sale from 9 am local time on Wednesday, December 21.

