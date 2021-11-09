International headliners are coming out for Australia’s first touring pride festival

Current global circumstances have left us hungry for international headliners Down Under for the best part of two years. Fortunately, this major new festival with a queer twist is ready to quench our cravings.

The inaugural Summer Camp Festival, Australia’s first touring pride festival, has just dropped a whopping debut line-up – Years & Years (aka actor, singer, man of the moment Olly Alexander) is joined by New Orleans’ hip hop and electro queen Big Freedia, and the indie songstress queen hailing from New Zealand, Ladyhawke, along with some of the biggest names in Aussie music. We’re talking power twin duo the Veronicas, pop powerhouse Cub Sport, electro-pop party starters Confidence Man, chart-topping producer Young Franco, New Zealand rapper JessB, alt-pop breakout Sycco and more.

Seriously, this is set to be the biggest LGBTQIA+ festival in the southern hemisphere. Founded by Heaps Gay creator Kat Dopper and Grant Gillies and David Gillett (creators of Red Mgmt and former Sydney Mardi Gras marketing and international talent manager), Summer Camp seeks to be an adult playground of music, art and culture where everyone is welcome regardless of pronouns or star sign.

The festival will set up camp across two stages and four cities, swinging past Darwin on February 26 before taking over the green oasis of Sydney’s Centennial Parklands on February 27. The celebration will then bounce to Melbourne’s Reunion Park on March 6 and wrap up in Perth on March 7. Woof, we hope everyone gets a good sleep on the plane between those far-flung cities!

Better start planning your outfits now for our Down Under summer pride season. With Australia’s bat at WorldPride Festival coming in 2023, Summer Camp is a mighty, world-class warm up from Australia’s top queer event producers. Years & Years is an especially exciting and of-the-moment headliner. Fresh from Alexander’s acclaimed performance in hit series It’s A Sin (streaming on Stan) he has just performed with Elton John at the Brit Awards, dueted with Kylie Minogue, and collaborated with Lady Gaga. His new album Night Call drops in early January, so Summer Camp festivalgoers will be amongst the first to hear it live.

Speaking about the project, which has been in development for two years, Dopper said: “Summer Camp Festival is a new inclusive festival experience that accepts all the cuties. It’s a chance to frolic in the forest with pals, dress up, and celebrate the true meaning of pride. Love has no labels at Summer Camp – a place to call ‘homo’ this pride season.”

You can sign up for presales here. Tickets start at $99 and go on sale from November 16.