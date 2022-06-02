Time Out says

The MSO is bringing to life the famed composer's hits from films like Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Home Alone and more

In honour of revered film composer John Williams' 90th birthday, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is putting on a two-night-only celebration of the maestro's most memorable scores. If you don't recognise the name, you'll certainly recognise the music: the composer is responsible for the scores of blockbuster films like Star Wars, Superman, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Home Alone, Schindler's List, Hook, Harry Potter and more.

Williams' illustrious career has resulted in myriad awards over the years, including 25 Grammy awards, seven BAFTAs, five Oscars and four Golden Globes. His brilliant works have filled cinemas, concert halls and homes, and he's behind the music that's defined many of our childhoods. Now, it's time to honour his incredible legacy.

Renowned composer, conductor, violinist and pianist Nicholas Buc will be conducting the program, and he'll be joined on stage by Art of the Score co-hosts Andrew Pogson and Dan Golding. The duo, who are self-described film score geeks, will be sharing insights and untold stories behind the composer and his works.

The Music of John Williams: A 90th Birthday Celebration will take place at Hamer Hall on June 1 and 2. Tickets are on sale now through the website.

