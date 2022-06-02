Melbourne
The Music of John Williams

  Music, Classical and opera
  Hamer Hall, Southbank
A cartoon of the silhouettes of characters from films with scores by John Williams.
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

The MSO is bringing to life the famed composer's hits from films like Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Home Alone and more

In honour of revered film composer John Williams' 90th birthday, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is putting on a two-night-only celebration of the maestro's most memorable scores. If you don't recognise the name, you'll certainly recognise the music: the composer is responsible for the scores of blockbuster films like Star Wars, Superman, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Home Alone, Schindler's List, HookHarry Potter and more. 

Williams' illustrious career has resulted in myriad awards over the years, including 25 Grammy awards, seven BAFTAs, five Oscars and four Golden Globes. His brilliant works have filled cinemas, concert halls and homes, and he's behind the music that's defined many of our childhoods. Now, it's time to honour his incredible legacy. 

Renowned composer, conductor, violinist and pianist Nicholas Buc will be conducting the program, and he'll be joined on stage by Art of the Score co-hosts Andrew Pogson and Dan Golding. The duo, who are self-described film score geeks, will be sharing insights and untold stories behind the composer and his works. 

The Music of John Williams: A 90th Birthday Celebration will take place at Hamer Hall on June 1 and 2. Tickets are on sale now through the website

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.mso.com.au/performance/2022-the-music-of-john-williams
Address:
Hamer Hall
Arts Centre Melbourne
100 St Kilda Rd
Melbourne
3004
Contact:
www.artscentremelbourne.com.au
1300 182 183
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price:
from $75 to $146

Dates and times

