Tyler the Creator will perform at three Australian arenas with frequent collaborator Kali Uchis

After releasing the critically acclaimed album Call Me If You Get Lost, rapper Tyler the Creator has announced four arena shows across Australia and New Zealand with support from pop and R&B singer and frequent collaborator Kali Uchis. The tour will begin in Auckland on July 22, followed by an appearance at Splendour in the Grass, before moving on to Perth and Sydney and wrapping up at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on August 2.

Call Me If You Get Lost is Tyler’s sixth album and it debuted at first place on the Billboard 200 and has been streamed more than 353 million times. Tyler’s albums Flower Boy and Igor were also met with critical acclaim with the latter winning a Grammy Award in early 2020.

It’s been a long time since Australians have gotten to see any live music let alone international acts, but as we inch closer to our vaccination target we can once again look forward to the excitement of gigs and tours.

All tickets will be sold through Ticketek and presale tickets for the Melbourne date will be available for purchase from 1pm on August 31. The general public can purchase tickets from September 2 at 2pm. You can find more information about the tour here.