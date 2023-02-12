Time Out says

Calling all ‘90s kids, the Vengabus is coming to Australia – and you’re all invited to the party. The Eurodance icons are pulling out their PVC sailor hats and bedazzled bikini tops for a special 25th anniversary tour that is guaranteed to transport you back to the glory (and sweaty) days of your youth.

The epic dance-fest kicks off in New Zealand on February 4, before heading Down Under with shows in Cairns, Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth. Melbourne fans will have their chance to sing along to bangers like ‘Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!’, ‘We’re Going to Ibiza’, ‘We Like to Party’ and ‘Up and Down’ when the Vengaboys perform for one night only at the Forum on February 12.

Joining the awesome foursome of Cowboy Donny, Captain Kim, PartyGirl D'Nice and SailorBoy Robin is Danish producer and artist Whigfield (if you haven’t screamed ‘Sexy Eyes’ on a dancefloor, have you even lived?), UK dance act N-Trance, and electro-reggae duo Reel 2 Real, who will be teaming with the Mad Stuntman to play their classic hits ‘I Like to Move It’ and ‘Go On Move’. Alice DJ and DJ Nick Skitz round out the rest of the electrifying line-up of support acts.

Think of it as the ultimate school disco of your dreams – with better hair and make-up, obvs. Pre-sale tickets for the Vengaboy’s 25th anniversary tour commence on October 31, with general public tickets on sale on November 2. For more information and to score yours, head to Frontier Touring.

The ‘90s are definitely back! The Backstreet Boys are also touring next year.