Say it ain't so! The geeky rockers are set to perform a one-off show at John Cain Arena

While we may be a far cry from being on an island in the sun with these hellish cold snaps, the news that Weezer is returning Down Under is enough to lift our spirits.

This October, the American alt-rock heroes have announced they are bringing their Indie Rock Road Trip tour to Australia, performing a show at Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on Friday, October 6, and shows in Sydney and Brisbane. They will be joined by electro-rock icons Regurgitator.

After breaking ground in 1994 with their debut record Weezer, the band soon became one of the most popular groups to emerge in the post-grunge rock aftermath. Consisting of frontman Rivers Cuomo (vocals), Patrick Wilson (drums), Scott Shriner (bass guitar) and Brian Bell (guitar, keyboards), Weezer went on to become a Grammy award-winning rock band, selling over 17 million records worldwide.

You can expect Weezer to play an array of cult anthems and deep-cut classics such as ‘Island in the Sun’, ‘El Scorcho’, ‘Say It Ain’t So’, ‘Hash Pipe’, ‘Pork and Beans’ along with ‘Beverley Hills’, ‘Buddy Holly’ and tons more.

Tickets to see Weezer perform on October 6 are available to purchase now, and you can get them on the Ticketek website here.

