After taking home the Best Group trophy at the 2022 Brit Awards, Wolf Alice is taking over Australian stages

For the first time in three years, alternative Brit rockers Wolf Alice are returning to Australia. The three-date headline tour kicks off in April and will take them across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The band released their third studio album Blue Weekend in 2021 to widespread critical acclaim, with many claiming it's Wolf Alice's best work to date. The album is a case study on relationships and the human condition, with 'The Last Man on Earth' critiquing arrogance and narcissism and 'Lipstick on the Glass' debating whether it's worth restarting a relationship after a betrayal. At its heart, it's a rock album but tinged with dream pop and shoegaze influences reminiscent of Cocteau Twins, Alvvays and Mitski.

Melburnians can catch the band at the Forum on April 28, and tickets are available now through the website.

