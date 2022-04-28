Melbourne
Wolf Alice

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • The Forum, Melbourne
Wolf Alice on stage playing the guitar
Photograph: CC/Paul Hudson
Time Out says

After taking home the Best Group trophy at the 2022 Brit Awards, Wolf Alice is taking over Australian stages

For the first time in three years, alternative Brit rockers Wolf Alice are returning to Australia. The three-date headline tour kicks off in April and will take them across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The band released their third studio album Blue Weekend in 2021 to widespread critical acclaim, with many claiming it's Wolf Alice's best work to date. The album is a case study on relationships and the human condition, with 'The Last Man on Earth' critiquing arrogance and narcissism and 'Lipstick on the Glass' debating whether it's worth restarting a relationship after a betrayal. At its heart, it's a rock album but tinged with dream pop and shoegaze influences reminiscent of Cocteau Twins, Alvvays and Mitski. 

Melburnians can catch the band at the Forum on April 28, and tickets are available now through the website

Looking for more live music? Check out our round-up of the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
The Forum
154 Flinders St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.forummelbourne.com.au
03 9299 9860
Price:
$69.90

