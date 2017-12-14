10 new things to try at the Queen Vic Night Market

Look, there’s no denying it: hump days are made infinitely better at the Queen Vic Night Market. And for the 20th edition of their summer night market, they’ll be bringing more than 60 street food stalls, festival bars, as well as more than 130 art, fashion, homewares and general knick-knack merchandise traders to the Queen Vic’s hallowed halls.

So let’s say you’ve already had the souvas from Cypriot Kitchen, devoured the doughnut balls from Taki’s Balls and smashed a few bowls of gnocchi from That’s Amore Cheese – what’s next? Well, Queen Vic’s still got plenty of food and drink options to try one balmy Wednesday night this summer. Below are our top ten picks.

Photograph: Supplied

Some of the best barbecue this side of the States is coming out of Southside Smokers. These guys use imported hickory wood to smoke meaty favourites including pork ribs, pulled pork, barbecue nachos and smoked sausage.

Get a cup of their fruit wine punch on ice. It’s a Night Market staple and perfect for summer.

3. La Rosticceria

Photograph: Supplied

Nonna would be proud of what's being served up at La Rosticceria. There's porchetta, pulled pork, barbecue chicken and Sicilian sausages, all served with chunky chips.

Scott Pickett and his team at Pickett’s Deli will bring their soft shell crab roll to the Night Market this summer. This stunner features a burger-sized soft shell crab, slaw, coriander and spicy mayo in a sweet brioche bun.

Photograph: Supplied

Wash down your meal with a cup of deliciously sweet Pimm’s, available from the Garden Bar.

Melbourne locals Melbourne Gin Company are making their Night Market debut this season with two gin cocktails: a grapefruit and rosemary, and a blood orange.

7. Flame Skewers

Photograph: Supplied

Everyone knows skewer sticks are the best market food. Take your pick of charcoal flame grilled skewers of lamb, chicken and pork belly and snicker at everyone trying to eat with cutlery while standing up.

Mitchelton Wines has put together a super summery Mitchelton Spritz for the Night Market, which is topped by the wine producers’ famous cuvée.

Photograph: Supplied

It's meat, meat, meat and more meat at the Black Sheep. These guys have a traditional secret recipe for their lamb, chicken and pork which you can see on display on the spit roast all night.

How could you say no to paella? El Rincon offer five variations (all gluten and dairy free) on the traditional Spanish favourite, including a seafood, chicken and chorizo, chicken and mushroom, calamari and vegetarian paella.

The Night Market runs on Wednesdays (excl Dec 27) from 5-10pm.