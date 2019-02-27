5 reasons you need to buy tickets to the Time Out Bar Awards

The Time Out Bar Awards are racing up fast for a big night of drinks and celebration at Transport Federation Square on Sunday, March 3. It's a ripper of a party, with cocktails, excellent food and dancefloor shenanigans guaranteed. The cream of Melbourne’s bars industry will be in attendance, vying for honours in ten categories. Has your favourite bar or bartender been nominated? Find out here.

Why should you go? Let us count the ways...

1. It's the Oscars of Melbourne's incredible bar scene. You can rub shoulders with the best in the business, star-spot and get out your best boogie shoes to cut it up on the dancefloor. And just like the Oscars, it's happening on Sunday funday.

2. The host is Rhys Freakin' Nicholson. Rhys's Melbourne International Comedy Festival shows always sell out, and he is one of the funniest people working in Australian comedy today. We are extremely fortunate to have him as the host of the Bar Awards, and we are definitely in for belly laughs.

3. The incredible DJ Coco Brown will be spinning tunes on the dancefloor, and dancing is not optional (OK, well, it is, but you're going to want to dance). What better way to end the weekend than with a good old Sunday session and bangin' tunes?

4. The food and drinks. There will be unlimited Malibu Espresso Martinis, Malibu Piña Coladas (do you like them?), Altos Tequila cocktails, Urban Alley beers, bespoke cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks from Perrier and wine from Riot wines in the stunning McLaren Vale. Then of course there is the food: Southern fried chicken, pizza and a DIY charcuterie and cheese station.

5. It's only $70. Now that is the way to end the weekend. Get your tickets here.

Thanks also to our sponsors Winterhalter and Waterford.