7 local makers have popped up at the Queen Vic Market just in time for Christmas

If you haven’t started your Christmas shopping yet don’t worry – seven artisan pop-up shops have just opened at the Queen Victoria Market to make the yuletide retail nightmare a lot more bearable.

Along the Therry Street and Victoria Street strips is where you’ll notice the new addition to the Vic Market. Leading the new line-up at the Queen Vic is Baker D. Chirico who are offering a special hamper service at their pop-up. Choose your favourite Baker D. Chirico goodies (including some authentic Italian panforte) and staff will turn it into a fancy hamper. Prudent shoppers should buy two: one for a friend and one for themselves.

Also popping up at the market is Melbourne music photographer Zo Damage. For the music nerd in your life pick up one of Zo Damage’s photographic prints: you might not have been at these shows but you’ll sure feel the mood through the print.

It wouldn’t be a market without some crafty ceramics. At these Vic Market pop-ups your hit of fired clay comes courtesy of R.L Foote Ceramics, Elisa Caruso’s Peculiar Side and Acanthus. Expect artistic minimalism from Foote Ceramics, quirky geometric designs from Peculiar Side and Portuguese imports from Acanthus.

Jeweller Ele Miško will join the R.L. Foote pop-up with her homewares, luxury rings, necklaces, bangles and more. For the outdoor enthusiast in your life drop into the Homecamp pop-up for beautifully crafted outdoor goods such as bell tents, old school enamel campware and bedding and even gardening goods. Finally for the person who has everything, get them something customised from Creative Image Printing. They make T-shirts, mugs, phone covers and more customised as you like it.

The seven new artisan pop-up stores are open during Queen Victoria Market operating hours throughout summer.