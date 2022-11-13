Created by Australia’s very own and much loved 100 per cent female-owned spirits company, Baby Pink Gin, the festival is here to showcase some of the best products from a range of local, female-founded businesses. Happening at the Commons in Collingwood on December 10, it’s the perfect opportunity to get your Christmas shopping done and support some amazing women making moves in the world of business.
