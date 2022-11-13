Each Saturday and Sunday the Rose St Artists' Market gathers some of Melbourne's most exciting artists and designers to display their wares and talk all things handmade. The market has been buzzing since 2003 and is modelled off similar markets in London, Berlin and New York. Weave your way through the crowds and duck into the warehouse to check out the handmade fashion, food and curios for sale. The artists are usually on hand to compare crochet needles and discuss their work, so drop in for a squizz, a chat and a haircut from the resident hairdresser.