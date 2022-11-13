Melbourne
Yule Be Right Christmas market
Photograph: Supplied

Christmas markets in Melbourne

Find gifts of the handmade variety at these December markets

Adena Maier
Written by
Time Out editors
Contributor
Adena Maier
Summer holidays are the time for family, friends, feasting and forgetting to buy presents until the last minute. Lucky for you, Melbourne has a number of December markets, giving you ample opportunity to grab gifts that will make your loved ones smile. Once you're sorted, don't forget to make the rounds and check out our city's Christmas light displays and get festive with our guide to celebrating Christmas in Melbourne.

Still stuck? We've rounded up some foolproof gift ideas here. Shopping done? Celebrate with a bevvie at one of our best rooftop bars

Best Christmas Markets in Melbourne

Female Founders Festival
Photograph: Berry Studio/ Julia Sanstone

1. Female Founders Festival

  • Things to do
  • Pop-up locations

Created by Australia’s very own and much loved 100 per cent female-owned spirits company, Baby Pink Gin, the festival is here to showcase some of the best products from a range of local, female-founded businesses. Happening at the Commons in Collingwood on December 10, it’s the perfect opportunity to get your Christmas shopping done and support some amazing women making moves in the world of business. 

Rose Street Artists' Market
Photograph: Graham Denholm

2. Rose Street Artists' Market

  • Shopping
  • Markets
  • Fitzroy

Each Saturday and Sunday the Rose St Artists' Market gathers some of Melbourne's most exciting artists and designers to display their wares and talk all things handmade. The market has been buzzing since 2003 and is modelled off similar markets in London, Berlin and New York. Weave your way through the crowds and duck into the warehouse to check out the handmade fashion, food and curios for sale. The artists are usually on hand to compare crochet needles and discuss their work, so drop in for a squizz, a chat and a haircut from the resident hairdresser.

Read more
The Big Design Market
Photograph: Amelia Stanwix Photography

4. The Big Design Market

  • Shopping
  • Markets
  • Carlton

The Big Design Market returns to Melbourne for three big days of shopping this December, with over 270 stallholders selling ceramics, jewellery, homewares, clothing, limited-edition art prints, stationery and more. After a three-year hiatus, this market is set to be its biggest yet, with food and wine experiences, art installations and workshops also added to the itinerary in celebration of its tenth anniversary.

Read more
Arts Centre Melbourne Weekend Markets
Photograph: Supplied

5. Arts Centre Melbourne Weekend Markets

  • Shopping
  • Markets

Arts Centre Melbourne isn't only great for the odd show or even for a meal and a tipple at the Barre. In fact, every weekend the grounds of the arts precinct's hub come alive with market stalls selling everything from handmade leather wallets to locally made art by the city's designers and small business owners. Situated a short walk from Flinders Street Station, everything on offer at the market has been locally made, and the market also features a great range of food stalls if you want to shake up your weekend brunch.

