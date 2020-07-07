A $15 million fund has been set up for Victoria’s ailing live music venues

Live music venues across Victoria will be able to access $15 million in grants as part of the state government’s Victorian Live Music Venues Program. The grant fund was announced by minister for creative industries, Martin Foley, on Saturday, July 4, and is intended to ensure the survival of Victoria’s grassroots music venues.

Venues with a capacity between 50 and 1,200 people are eligible to apply for funding, which can be used to pay wages and basic business expenses. Melbourne is commonly regarded as the live music capital of the world, with one live venue for every 8,915 people. Many of Melbourne’s favourite live music venues will be eligible for the grants, though some (like the Forum and Festival Hall) are too large to qualify.

Victoria’s live music industry generates $1.7 billion annually and has been one of the hardest hit sectors during the 2020 shutdowns. Live music venues were the first to close and will likely be the last to reopen – while venues like Cherry Bar and Bar Open have or are attempting to reopen, limits on how many people can be in a space (not to mention the looming threat of another shutdown due to outbreaks) make it difficult to viably operate.

Support Act – Australia’s sole charitable provider for those specifically working in the music industry – estimates that at least $350 million has been lost nationally across the sector. Support Act CEO Clive Miller said "We are encouraged by the recent announcement by the Victorian Government on their package to support live music venues through this crisis."

"The reality is that the current state of our industry will not survive without government intervention. This is particularly the case when you consider the uncertain future of live music. From Support Act's perspective, any form of assistance to help those working in music is thoroughly welcomed and should be applauded."

Venues will be able to apply for the Victorian Live Music Venues Program from July 16 until August 6 through the Creative Victoria website.





