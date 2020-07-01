OK, but where on Earth is Brunswick South?

Brunswick South was among the suburbs identified by Dan Andrews for lockdown. Where is it?

Yesterday's Victorian press conference, in which premier Dan Andrews solemnly read out a list of suburbs that would go back to stage three 'stay at home' orders until the end of July, was like a reverse bingo hall, where everyone desperately hoped their number wouldn't come up.

Ten postcodes were singled out for the lockdown orders, and they are: 3038 (Keilor Downs, Keilor Lodge, Taylors Lakes, Watergardens), 3064 (Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Mickleham, Roxburgh Park, Kalkallo), 3047 (Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana), 3060 (Fawkner), 3012 (Brooklyn, Kingsville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray), 3032 (Ascot Vale, Highpoint City, Maribyrnong, Travancore), 3055 (Brunswick South, Brunswick West, Moonee Vale, Moreland West), 3042 (Airport West, Keilor Park, Niddrie), 3021 (Albanvale, Kealba, Kings Park, St Albans) and 3046 (Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park).

So far so good, except... what is Highpoint City? Isn't Highpoint a shopping centre? And where on Earth is Brunswick South?

The names turn out not to be real suburbs but what the post office in the area is called. The Highpoint City post office, for example, services all of 3032, which encompasses Ascot Vale, Maribyrnong and Travancore (which is wild because Maribyrnong and Travancore are quite far apart!)

But the confusion did lead quite a few Twitter wags to search in vain for Brunswick South (whose post office, confusingly, is in Brunswick West). Here are some of our favourites.

Suburbs being locked down include

Brunswick West

Brunswick South

Brunswick South-West

Brunswick-on-Thames

Little Brunswick

Tribban (Triangle between Brunswick and Northcote)

Brunswick-sur-la-mer

New Brunswick (Canada)

Brunswickistan

Nomorefunswick — Paul Kidd #BLM (@paulkidd) June 30, 2020

There seems to be some confusion where South Brunswick is - I have shown it on this map in blue. pic.twitter.com/G1D6uHrBJk — BT (@Br_Tr) June 30, 2020

This is too big a question to ask before we have even ascertained 'What is a Brunswick South'. https://t.co/UQM0qOocGD — Melissa Davey (@MelissaLDavey) July 1, 2020

Northsiders trying to figure out what the fuck ‘Brunswick South’ is. pic.twitter.com/NNdNC0xeRV — It's ..........Roland Hoffmann's account. (@RolandoHoffmann) July 1, 2020

Lucasfilm moving forward with the next indiana jones film centering around the legend of the lost city of brunswick south — Matt “Matthew” Hofmann (@matt_hofmann) July 1, 2020

Is Brunswick South so hip the people who live there have managed to keep its entire existence a secret? — Jess Lilley 💾 (@lilleyjuice) June 30, 2020

Australia: Victorians please stay away.



Regional Victoria: Melbournians, please stay away.



Melbourne *scratches chin* : Honestly we don't know where this Brunswick South appeared from but we're sure there's a reasonable explanation for its sudden exsistance. — SuzySpinster (@SpinsterSuzy) July 1, 2020

