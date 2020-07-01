OK, but where on Earth is Brunswick South?
Brunswick South was among the suburbs identified by Dan Andrews for lockdown. Where is it?
Yesterday's Victorian press conference, in which premier Dan Andrews solemnly read out a list of suburbs that would go back to stage three 'stay at home' orders until the end of July, was like a reverse bingo hall, where everyone desperately hoped their number wouldn't come up.
Ten postcodes were singled out for the lockdown orders, and they are: 3038 (Keilor Downs, Keilor Lodge, Taylors Lakes, Watergardens), 3064 (Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Mickleham, Roxburgh Park, Kalkallo), 3047 (Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana), 3060 (Fawkner), 3012 (Brooklyn, Kingsville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray), 3032 (Ascot Vale, Highpoint City, Maribyrnong, Travancore), 3055 (Brunswick South, Brunswick West, Moonee Vale, Moreland West), 3042 (Airport West, Keilor Park, Niddrie), 3021 (Albanvale, Kealba, Kings Park, St Albans) and 3046 (Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park).
So far so good, except... what is Highpoint City? Isn't Highpoint a shopping centre? And where on Earth is Brunswick South?
The names turn out not to be real suburbs but what the post office in the area is called. The Highpoint City post office, for example, services all of 3032, which encompasses Ascot Vale, Maribyrnong and Travancore (which is wild because Maribyrnong and Travancore are quite far apart!)
But the confusion did lead quite a few Twitter wags to search in vain for Brunswick South (whose post office, confusingly, is in Brunswick West). Here are some of our favourites.