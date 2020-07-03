Live in a lockdown suburb? You can get delicious cheese and cured meats delivered

Those living in the northwest of Melbourne are doing it tough right now, being under strict 'stay at home' orders. If you live in one of the ten postcodes under lockdown, you can't leave your suburb – or even your house – unless you're getting food or supplies, giving or receiving care, going to work or school, or getting medical treatment. That can make getting food and supplies difficult, but at least two venues outside of those areas are making deliveries to those suburbs, to make sure residents get what they need.

And by 'what we mean', we obviously mean among the best cheese in Melbourne. The mozzarella experts at That's Amore are delivering buffalo ricotta curds, balls of bocconcini, tubs of buffalo mozzarella and flavoured caciotta, fresh pasta, ciabatta, olive oils, ready-to-bake pizzas, lasagnes, porchetta and even cannoli kits to make in your own home. And they're delivering them all over Melbourne, including the northwest.

Preston Market is also delivering produce, meat, coffee, dairy and prepared foods to northern Melbourne, including those in lockdown.

