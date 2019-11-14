A baby koala has been born at Melbourne Zoo for the first time in eight years

For the first time in eight years, a koala joey has been born at Melbourne Zoo. The joey has been growing in its mother's pouch for the past several months and is just starting to emerge and explore.

Photograph: Zoos Victoria

The sex of the joey is not yet known, and it does not have a name yet. Its mum is Melbourne Zoo koala Karri, and Melbourne Zoo's own Koreen is the new joey's dad.

The joey should come out of Karri's pouch for good in about a month and will start to eat eucalyptus leaves.

Photograph: Zoos Victoria

It's been a big week for baby animals the Melbourne's zoos, with news that Werribee Open Range Zoo also had a bundle of joy to announce – a baby zebra called Zari.

