A baby zebra was born at Werribee Open Range Zoo, and our hearts are exploding

A baby zebra has been born at Werribee Open Range Zoo for the first time in 17 years.

Baby Zari was born on November 2, and within 20 minutes of her birth she was up on her spindly legs, exploring the African savannah habitat that is her home. She has met the other African animals that share her plains, including giraffes, rhinos and eland, a type of antelope.

Zari's parents, Zaide and Melako, are keeping her close and teaching her the ropes of the African savannah portion of the zoo.

You can meet her during the day at the zoo, or during a special Sunset Safari, which run from November 23 to February 23. During the Sunset Safari, visitors pile onto safari buses and travel out to the 45-hectare open savannah section of the zoo at dusk. Sunset is the best time to see the magnificent creatures who live here, and safari guests get to see all kinds of cool African wildlife at their most active.

Zari has already proven herself to be quite curious about safari buses, walking right up to buses to say hello to zoo visitors.

Need more cute in your life? Here's where to see cute animals near Melbourne.