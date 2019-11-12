Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right A baby zebra was born at Werribee Open Range Zoo, and our hearts are exploding
News / City Life

A baby zebra was born at Werribee Open Range Zoo, and our hearts are exploding

By Cassidy Knowlton Posted: Tuesday November 12 2019, 1:55pm

Zari baby zebra
Photograph: Supplied

A baby zebra has been born at Werribee Open Range Zoo for the first time in 17 years. 

 

Baby Zari was born on November 2, and within 20 minutes of her birth she was up on her spindly legs, exploring the African savannah habitat that is her home. She has met the other African animals that share her plains, including giraffes, rhinos and eland, a type of antelope. 

 

Zari's parents, Zaide and Melako, are keeping her close and teaching her the ropes of the African savannah portion of the zoo. 

 

You can meet her during the day at the zoo, or during a special Sunset Safari, which run from November 23 to February 23. During the Sunset Safari, visitors pile onto safari buses and travel out to the 45-hectare open savannah section of the zoo at dusk. Sunset is the best time to see the magnificent creatures who live here, and safari guests get to see all kinds of cool African wildlife at their most active. 

 

Zari has already proven herself to be quite curious about safari buses, walking right up to buses to say hello to zoo visitors. 

Need more cute in your life? Here's where to see cute animals near Melbourne.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Cass K 107 Posts

Cass Knowlton is the editorial director of Time Out. She covers events, the city and the built environment, public transport, things to do, travel, some restaurants and bars, some theatre and arts – all kinds of things! She grew up in New York City and spent five years in Dublin before moving to Melbourne in early 2007. She has a master's degree in journalism and spent seven years at Australian political publication Crikey. She plays roller derby, so if she's not out enjoying Melbourne's rich and diverse cultural life, she's probably putting wheels on her feet and smashing into people.

Reach her at cass.knowlton@timeout.com or connect with her on Twitter and Instagram: @Cassper_K