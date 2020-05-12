A BBC sports commentator has hilariously narrated Phillip Island's penguins

The commentator who went viral narrating his dogs has tried his hand at penguin commentary

Earlier this year BBC sports commentator Andrew Cotter went viral online after releasing a video of him commentating his two labradors, Mabel and Olive, playing at home. Cotter has since released further videos of the dogs’ antics overlaid with his comically professional commentating and Scottish accent. Now he’s turned his talents to narrating some fine-flippered antipodean animals.

The respected international sports commentator has released a video of him commentating the Penguin Parade on Phillip Island, roughly 120km southeast of Melbourne. For those not familiar with the event, the Phillip Island Penguin Parade is the nightly, waddly return of the island’s resident fairy penguins (yes, they are as cute as they sound) from the ocean after spending their day fishing. The parade is a huge tourist drawcard for the island and the penguins are quite used to being watched (there are measures in place to keep the penguins safe while allowing people to watch).

Cotter’s commentary follows the wee penguins as they come ashore at dusk and waddle – at varying speeds – up the dunes towards their burrows. Like all sporting events, there are highs, lows and even (gasp) some potential cheating as the itty bitty sea chickens race towards home/the finishing line.

It’s not the first time Cotter had seen the birds, saying “I knew all about the penguins of Phillip Island before this and have visited Melbourne and the Great Ocean Road or Mornington Peninsula every year for the past fifteen years.” Take a look at the video below.

Phillip Island’s Penguin Visitor Centre was given a $58 million upgrade last year but the attraction is currently closed due to government restrictions. During this time the penguins remain cared for and adorable.

Here's where else you can find fairy penguins around Victoria.

Victoria is now allowing people to go hiking, fishing and golfing again.

