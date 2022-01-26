Yep, you can find wee flippered friends just six kilometres outside the CBD. The St Kilda colony live in the breakwater – the rocky outcrop at the end of the pier, past the kiosk. Standing on the boardwalk will give you the best view, and definitely don’t go on the rocks, as it scares the penguins nesting beneath them. Photos are permitted (no flash), and visitors are asked to obey the instructions of the volunteer penguin guides. St Kilda even has an upgraded penguin viewing area.
In a country brimming with venomous snakes, spiders and even mammals (platypuses are sneaky like that), it’s nice to know we have adorable critters like penguins, too.
Victoria is home to several fairy penguin (also called little penguin) colonies, where the cute-as-a-button sea chickens continue to win over hearts, but there are a few rules to go penguin spotting safely.
These guys are shy, so stay quiet, still and out of their way so you don’t scare them – keep a minimum of three metres distance. If you must bring a torch, make sure you put red cellophane over the bulb to minimise brightness and turn the flash off on your camera. And keep your dogs at home.
Sea also: where to go whale watching in Victoria.