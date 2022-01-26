Melbourne
Penguins on the shore of Phillip Island Nature Park at sunset
Photograph: Visit Victoria

Where to see penguins near Melbourne

Head to these locations to (responsibly) say hello to some feathered, flippered friends

Nicola Dowse
Written by
Nicola Dowse
In a country brimming with venomous snakes, spiders and even mammals (platypuses are sneaky like that), it’s nice to know we have adorable critters like penguins, too.

Victoria is home to several fairy penguin (also called little penguin) colonies, where the cute-as-a-button sea chickens continue to win over hearts, but there are a few rules to go penguin spotting safely.

These guys are shy, so stay quiet, still and out of their way so you don’t scare them – keep a minimum of three metres distance. If you must bring a torch, make sure you put red cellophane over the bulb to minimise brightness and turn the flash off on your camera. And keep your dogs at home.

Sea also: where to go whale watching in Victoria.

Where to find penguins

St Kilda
Photograph: Supplied

St Kilda

Yep, you can find wee flippered friends just six kilometres outside the CBD. The St Kilda colony live in the breakwater – the rocky outcrop at the end of the pier, past the kiosk. Standing on the boardwalk will give you the best view, and definitely don’t go on the rocks, as it scares the penguins nesting beneath them. Photos are permitted (no flash), and visitors are asked to obey the instructions of the volunteer penguin guides. St Kilda even has an upgraded penguin viewing area.

Sea Life Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied

Sea Life Melbourne

If you want to get really up close to penguins and don’t care whether they’re in the wild or not, head to Sea Life Melbourne. The aquarium runs ‘penguin passport’ experiences, where you can join king and gentoo penguins in their icy, sub-zero enclosures. The experience also shows you where the penguins’ food is prepared and includes all-day entry to the rest of the aquarium.

Warrnambool
Photograph: Supplied

Warrnambool

The penguins of Middle Island (near Warrnambool) were made famous in the 2015 movie Oddball, which tells the story of how the colony was saved by introducing Maremma sheepdogs to protect against foxes. Because the penguins are still under threat, humans are not permitted on the island; however, you can visit their canine protectors during summer and donate to the conservation effort.

