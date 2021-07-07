Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hugh Allen from Vue de Monde
Photograph: Supplied

A chef's winter pantry essentials: Hugh Allen from Vue de Monde

Support local businesses and eat like a chef this winter

By Rushani Epa
Advertising

Winter is synonymous with getting comfortable and cosy. This means queueing up at your local café for a coffee to go or using up your emergency supply of cheap, instant coffee in a bid to stay warm.

It's times like these we could turn to some of our city's best chefs for inspiration, so we've gone ahead and done that on your behalf. To continue our series we asked Hugh Allen executive chef at fine diner Vue de Monde (one of Melbourne's top 60 restaurants) to give us a list of his must-have winter pantry essentials. Hopefully, this list will help get us through this cold winter and help support small, local businesses in the process.

Allen's tips are geared towards starting your day in the best possible way: "I drink a lot of tea and coffee during winter," he says. "But I'm also all about broths and soups at the moment like minestrone, leek and potato or a chicken broth with noodles."

Hugh Allen's pantry essentials

Market Lane Coffee
Photograph: Market Lane Coffee

Market Lane's coffee

"Good coffee is a must for me in the morning," says Allen. His go-to? Market Lane's coffee beans or Small Batch Roasting Co's beans. You can buy Market Lane's here or Small Batch's here

Jala Jala Treats lemon myrtle chocolate
Photograph: City Larder

Jala Jala Treats chocolate

Jala Jala Treats is owned by Yamatji Noongar woman, Sharon Brindley, who also runs Cooee Café in the Mornington Peninsula. Her line of sweet treats includes her white chocolate that comes in a Davidson plum or lemon myrtle flavour. She also sells saltbush caramel slices and lemon myrtle slices via the café. You can purchase her chocolate here

Baguettes at Falco Bakery
Photograph: Jana Longhurst

Falco Bakery's bread

It's hard to try a treat you won't like from Collingwood bakery Falco, and its bread is no exception to the rule. Allen likes to get his bread freshly baked from the bakery or from North Melbourne bakers Bread Club.

Crunchy peanut butter
Photograph: Supplied

Peanut butter

"I'm addicted to peanut butter and have been for as long as I remember, but only by itself. Sanitarium's Crunchy Peanut Butter is my favourite," says Allen.

Monk's Chai
Photograph: Monk's Chai

Monk's Chai

If he isn't drinking coffee, Allen is drinking chai by Melbourne-owned brand Monk's Chai that operates out of Monk Bodhi Dharma café.

Want more tips? Check out Victor Liong from Lee Ho Fook's winter pantry essentials.

Share the story

More on Winter

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.