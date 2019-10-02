Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right A giant penguin mural has popped up in Hosier Lane
News / Art

A giant penguin mural has popped up in Hosier Lane

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Wednesday October 2 2019, 12:10pm

A mural of a fairy penguin
Photograph: Phillip Island Nature Parks

You might not expect to find a penguin swanning about in the Melbourne CBD (they’re usually too busy fishing in St Kilda) but that’s just changed. Next time you’re down by Flinders Street, pop into Hosier Lane to check out its new resident penguin.

Artist Jimmy Dvate has created a giant mural of a penguin in the famously colourful laneway on behalf of one of Victoria’s penguin hotspots, Phillip Island Nature Parks. Dvate is no stranger to creating massive public artworks, having painted three silos for the Silo Art Trail. 

Two people working on a mural of a fairy penguin in Hosier Lane

Photograph: Phillip Island Nature Parks

The Hosier Lane mural depicts one of Phillip Island’s adorable fairy penguins as well as the swanky new Phillip Island Penguin Parade Visitor Centre. Head along to the laneway ASAP if you want to snap the pic or get a selfie before it’s inevitably painted over.

In other bird-related news, two baby falcons have hatched on top of a Melbourne skyscraper.

Here's where else you can see street art in Melbourne.

