A giant penguin mural has popped up in Hosier Lane

You might not expect to find a penguin swanning about in the Melbourne CBD (they’re usually too busy fishing in St Kilda) but that’s just changed. Next time you’re down by Flinders Street, pop into Hosier Lane to check out its new resident penguin.

Artist Jimmy Dvate has created a giant mural of a penguin in the famously colourful laneway on behalf of one of Victoria’s penguin hotspots, Phillip Island Nature Parks. Dvate is no stranger to creating massive public artworks, having painted three silos for the Silo Art Trail.

Photograph: Phillip Island Nature Parks

The Hosier Lane mural depicts one of Phillip Island’s adorable fairy penguins as well as the swanky new Phillip Island Penguin Parade Visitor Centre. Head along to the laneway ASAP if you want to snap the pic or get a selfie before it’s inevitably painted over.