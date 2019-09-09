A glamorous vintage spiegeltent is popping up in Fed Square

As Melbourne moves into the warmer months, our theatres and performance spaces are usually overflowing with fabulosity. So much so that sometimes we need to erect a temporary venue to hold everything, which is why the Wonderland Spiegeltent is setting up shop in Federation Square from September 12 to October 30.

The 19th century Belgian tent is going to be home to performances of all kinds, ranging from kids shows to raunchy up-late cabaret and circus extravaganzas. The spiegeltent will be surrounded by carnival-style rides and a garden bar, so you can keep the party going once your show is over.

If you're a grown-up, we'd recommend the late night shows by Melbourne drag sensation Yummy (Sep 20-21), or the new show from Head First Acrobats, the Western-themed Railed. There's heaps on offer for younger audiences (School holidays are Sep 21-Oct 6) but it's hard to go past The Listies Make You LOL! (Sep 21-26), the latest show from the kids comedy rockstars. Hell, we'd recommend a Listies show to most adults, come to think of it.

Check out the full program for the Wonderland Spiegeltent at wonderlandspiegeltent.com.au.