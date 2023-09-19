Melbourne
Timeout

collaged picture of fringe shows
Supplied/MFF

What to see at the Melbourne Fringe Festival

Fringe returns with a packed program – here are the events you don't want to miss this year

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire
With hundreds and hundreds of events taking place, it can be tough to know where to begin. Fret not though Melbourne, as we've combed through the program to discover some of the weirdest, wackiest and wildest events we think you'll lap up. 

From music to art, weird and kooky theatre to hilarious comedy shows, cabaret and more – here are the must-see events at Melbourne Fringe 2022. Take your pick from our themed Melbourne Fringe Festival lists below!

Highlights of the Melbourne Fringe Festival 2023

How to do Melbourne Fringe Festival 2023 in style
Photograph: Supplied/Melbourne Fringe Festival

How to do Melbourne Fringe Festival 2023 in style

  • Theatre

Melbourne Fringe is swinging into action for another boundary-pushing year of theatre, cabaret, circus, comedy and all-round absurdity. Child-like wonder is the name of the game this year, and with more than 400 shows lined up from October 3-22, you’d be forgiven for wanting some guidance on what to see. Thankfully, we’re here to help you out with a few delightfully debaucherous picks from the Melbourne Fringe 2023 program.

Read more
The best theatre at Melbourne Fringe Festival
Supplied/MFF

The best theatre at Melbourne Fringe Festival

  • Theatre

A fictional interview with Harry Potter author JK Rowling. An invitation to a Middle Eastern wedding party featuring pop and techno. A play that unravels from the front seat of a 1985 Beamer. A chance to have a bacchanalian revel with some Greek Gods. A show all about love and dumplings. When it comes to seeing enthralling theatre, you can always count on the Melbourne Fringe Festival to sign, seal and deliver a whole bunch of eclectic productions, and this year is no different. 

With more than 400 events taking place, picking a production can feel laborious. To make things easier, we’ve rounded up the best theatre at this year's Fringe so you don’t have to.

Looking for more things to do at Fringe? Check out our list of the best comedy, weirdest and free events happening this year. 

Read more
The best comedy shows at Melbourne Fringe Festival
Photograph: Supplied/MFF

The best comedy shows at Melbourne Fringe Festival

  • Comedy

There’s no need to wait until the Melbourne International Comedy Festival swings back around to get your fix of all things comical. From walking tours to absurdist stand-up and musical comedies, this year’s Melbourne Fringe Festival (MFF) program has a whole slate of events that'll send you rolling in the aisles.

But with so many shows playing each night of the festival across the city, it's hard to know where to start – but lucky for you, we've wrapped our favourite MFF comedy shows. Check out our hit list below and get booking.

Looking for more Fringe recommendations? Check out the weirdest events happening at the Melbourne Fringe Festival this year.

Read more
The best free events at the Melbourne Fringe Festival
Supplied/MFF

The best free events at the Melbourne Fringe Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals

From October 3-22, our city will teem with independent artists, theatre-makers, comedians, dancers and risk-takers for the Melbourne Fringe FestivalBut times are tough, budgets are tight and sometimes forking out cash for a show just isn't in the budget.

But fret not; this wonderful and gloriously weird celebration of independent art is packed with free events to catch, so you can still partake in Fringe frivolity for zilch. 

Read more
The weirdest events at Melbourne Fringe Festival
Supplied/Melbourne Fringe Festival

The weirdest events at Melbourne Fringe Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals

No one does ‘weird’ as well as the Melbourne Fringe Festival. Over the decades, the Festival has seen production after production push the limits of straight-laced convention, and this year is no different – it’s as wild, wacky and weird as ever.

From a live gig in a taxi to a satire of The Crown and a show all about soup, the Festival is ready to serve up scoop after scoop of unbridled kookiness. Here are the shows you’d be a fool to miss.

 

Read more
