Melbourne Fringe is swinging into action for another boundary-pushing year of theatre, cabaret, circus, comedy and all-round absurdity. Child-like wonder is the name of the game this year, and with more than 400 shows lined up from October 3-22, you’d be forgiven for wanting some guidance on what to see. Thankfully, we’re here to help you out with a few delightfully debaucherous picks from the Melbourne Fringe 2023 program.
With hundreds and hundreds of events taking place, it can be tough to know where to begin. Fret not though Melbourne, as we've combed through the program to discover some of the weirdest, wackiest and wildest events we think you'll lap up.
From music to art, weird and kooky theatre to hilarious comedy shows, cabaret and more – here are the must-see events at Melbourne Fringe 2022. Take your pick from our themed Melbourne Fringe Festival lists below!