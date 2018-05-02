A historic balcony in a bluestone mansion has been transformed into a new hidden bar

Mansion Hotel and Spa at Werribee Park has partnered with the Everleigh Bottling Co to open a new bar on a previously forgotten balcony in the bluestone mansion. The space has been transformed into an opulent cocktail and champagne lounge, called Mary's Secret, overlooking the sweeping, historical courtyard.

It's not compulsory to stay at the mansion to go to the bar, but it helps (especially if you plan of having a few drinks). Knock on the door at the historic Chirnside mansion between 5.30 and 6.30 on Friday and Saturday nights between May 25 and June 16 for a immersive tour that concludes at a secret door at the upper level. The door leads you directly into Mary's Secret. As the bar is brought to you by the deft hands of the Everleigh, you know the drinks will be good.

Accomodation automatically includes entry to Mary's Secret, but it is important to reserve a space at the bar, even if you do just want to pop your head in for a visit.