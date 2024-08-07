A huge new mountain bike trail spanning 32km has just officially opened in regional Victoria

It's no secret that Melbourne is a super bike-friendly city with heaps of cycling trails – in fact, it's even been ranked as one of the top ten best cities in the world to explore on two wheels. And now there's some great news for the cyclists among us, specifically the daring mountain biker types: a massive trail has just opened in regional Victoria.

The first section of the Djuwang Baring trails is ready for riders, with 32 kilometres of track officially open. Djuwang Baring means ‘long track’ in the language of the Dja Dja Wurrung people, who are the Traditional Owners of the region.

Situated in bushland on the eastern edge of the quaint regional town of Creswick, the multi-million dollar trail has been a long time coming, with the planning process beginning in 2018. Excitingly, the first half has opened ahead of schedule, with the rest of the 60-kilometre network of trails set to be ready by the end of this year.

The trail was actually set to host the cross-country mountain bike riding event for the now-cancelled 2026 Commonwealth Games, but despite the state government backing out, the project went ahead. It's a win for riders, who will now have access to a world-class biking destination right here in our home state.

The trail begins at the Hammon Park Trailhead and Bike Park, situated next to Creswick Creek, which has a beginner-friendly training ground for bikers to hone their skills so they're ready to ride. The site also has a pump track, a barbecue area, cycling jumps, a bike repair station, e-bike charging facilities and children’s play areas. The trail has many sections that cater to all abilities, from beginner to advanced. There are even sections suited for adaptive bikes, which are ideal for people with disabilities.

Creswick is situated in the Hepburn Shire, near the towns of Ballarat and Daylesford, and there's plenty to explore in the region – so riders who are visiting from afar can really make a day of it. It's only an hour-and-a-half drive from Melbourne, making it an easy day trip.

To find out more about the trail, visit the website.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: