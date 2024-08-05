Subscribe
A huge sports stadium in Melbourne's west has just gotten a flashy, multi-million dollar redevelopment

The home of one of Melbourne's beloved AFL teams has just reopened after major upgrades

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous
Lifestyle Writer
An aerial view of a sports stadium.
Photograph: Western Bulldogs
It's a great time to be a Western Bulldogs fan – the team is on a winning streak, they're sitting pretty in the top eight AFL teams and their home ground has just gotten a very swish makeover – which can only be a good omen for the final rounds of the season. Whitten Oval, a stadium situated in the heart of Melbourne's inner western suburbs, has just reopened after a huge redevelopment and it'll be hosting AFL matches very soon. You beauty. 

The oval was given the red ribbon treatment in late July this year, unveiling a swag of new features for players and punters alike to enjoy. The grand total on the price tag for the facelift was a whopping $78 million – $46 million of which was funded by the state government – to make the stadium a world-class sports facility. 

The new-and-improved stadium has boosted its capacity to 18,000 people and also boasts a freshly revamped Whitten stand (with 920 seats appropriately painted red, white and blue), new food vendors, a fresh merch shop, broadcast quality lighting and a club museum. 

An aerial view of a sports stadium.
Photograph: Western Bulldogs

Plus, the upgrades include plenty for the players' benefit, including a 1800 square-metre indoor training field, the largest gym in the AFL, as well as a heat chamber, sauna, and cold and hot pools. 

The building will also host administration offices, a function room, an 82-seat theatrette and a space for the club's community foundation. 

It's a historic site that holds a lot of meaning for club members – the oval has been around since 1883 and was named after Western Bulldogs former player, captain and coach Ted Whitten. 

The revamped stadium is set to host six matches during the remainder of the 2024 season, so fans can go and check out the makeover for themselves. Find out more about the redevelopment here

