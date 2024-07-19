Score! A huge new stadium and massive parklands have been slated for Melbourne's western suburbs

For those who call the western 'burbs of Melbourne home, it's likely that 'west is best' is a common catchphrase. And there's a strong case for it – from beloved pockets like foodie paradise Footscray to wholesome Yarraville, and exciting additions like this huge seaside pier and coastal trail – the west has a lot going for it.

Now, a new project will add another feather to the west's cap – with a proposal for a massive parkland to be developed in the area. But this isn't just any old park, it's something of a mega-park, featuring a stadium, solar farm, a lookout and lots more.

Sunshine Energy Park will be a sprawling 74 hectare site that'll transform the suburb of Albion (right next to Sunshine), adding a whole lot more for the community to enjoy. The area will be divided into eight different precincts, each with a different focus, from sustainability to sport.

Photograph: Brimbank City Council

One of the most exciting new elements will be a huge, multi-purpose stadium – which will have the capacity to host major events, like professional sports and concerts. The business case for the stadium is being based off CommBank Stadium in Parramatta, located in Sydney's outer west, which has a capacity of 30,000. So it's a big deal.

But this is only one small portion of the whole plan, with the rest of the parklands including several sports fields, mountain bike trails and a pump track, playgrounds, a skate park and a dog park. Plus, one precinct of the park will be dedicated to sustainability, with a resource recovery centre aimed to reduce waste, and a solar farm.

Photograph: Brimbank City Council

And of course, there'll be plenty of greenery, with vast open space that will include an Indigenous grasslands area, art installations and a hilltop lookout boasting panoramic views.

Photograph: Brimbank City Council

It's designed to be a spot for the community to gather – including new facilities to support local community groups and sporting clubs.

Photograph: Brimbank City Council

The majority of the parklands will be located between Ballarat Road and the Western Ring Road in Albion, which was previously a landfill site up until 1990 (and is still undergoing environmental monitoring).

This is a long-term project, with the vision plans only just being approved by Brimbank City Council in May this year. It's yet to be determined how the different parts of the project will be funded, and at this stage, the project will be carried out over the next 30 years. But hey, it's something to look forward to. You can find out more about the project here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.