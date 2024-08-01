Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Yikes! New data has proven that Melburnians want the Airport Rail Link way more than the Metro Tunnel

There's plenty of new train lines and stations coming to Melbourne – but they're not the one we want the most

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous
Lifestyle Writer
Train at Flinders Street Station
Photograph: Visit Victoria
Advertising

Melbourne has so many big transport projects in the pipeline right now, it can be hard to keep track of which new tunnel is going where. But despite all these exciting new additions to our city’s public transport, a new survey has shown that the project Melburnians want to be completed the most is the same one that the government has been pushing back constantly for years – yikes.

The Committee for Melbourne, an independent not-for-profit that advocates for bettering our city, published its Living in Melbourne 2024 report, which shone a light on what really matters to Melburnians. Public transport is always a hot topic for Melbourne, but discussions have become particularly heated as our city’s outer suburbs continue to boom in population, with poor accessibility becoming a serious issue

One part of the report surveyed residents on which major transport project they supported the most. No, it’s not the much-hyped Metro Tunnel, the opening date of which has ambitiously been brought forward to 2025. It’s not the Suburban Rail Loop either, the next huge rail project planned, which isn’t slated to be fully completed until as late as 2053. Hopefully, we’ll have the technology to teleport by then and won’t need to bother with public transport. 

These two projects only garnered 59 and 58 per cent support ratings respectively, which sounds all right, but a reformation of our bus system actually received more support, at 66 per cent.

Unsurprisingly, the people just want a bloody train direct to the airport – an overwhelming 72 per cent of survey participants said they support the Melbourne Airport Rail. 

The subject has been drawing more ire than usual lately, when this year’s state budget revealed the project had been delayed, once again. Mainly because the government and the airport operators couldn’t quit squabbling over the plans. Then, after they kicked up such a fuss, they backflipped. It's been chaotic, to say the least.  

It couldn’t be more clear what Melburnians really want, but who knows whether the powers that be will actually fast-track the airport train to make it happen ASAP.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: 

PSA: Bookings are now open for Stella the Stargazer’s exclusive stay at Tahbilk Winery

These three regional towns have been officially crowned as the best places to visit in Victoria

Wow! Shepparton has been named as the best entrepreneurial city in the country

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.