A Melbourne gym has launched nightclub fitness classes

A new fitness class is proving that sometimes exercise and alcohol can mix. F* IT is a new high-intensity workout class whipping people into shape from their purpose built gym-nightclub in Ascot Vale.

Step into the darkened room for either a 30 or 45 minute training session where you will sweat more than a hangover in January. This is certainly harder than your usual night on the town – expect boxing, treadmills and strength training all accompanied by nightclub tunes, pulsating coloured lights and LED mirrors to make sure you can see all the sweat/progress glittering on your forehead.

Photograph: Supplied

F* IT's inner north studio also comes with a fully stocked bar. During daylight hours you can pair your workout with an ice cold drink or smoothie. After dark however, you can drink juice of a different kind. On Friday nights F* IT serves alcoholic drinks: you can get a shot as a post-workout reward or relax with a cocktail. Maybe take it easy on the milky liqueurs pre-exercise though...

If the combination of alcohol and exercise has already got you sweating, you can book in for a class via the F* IT website.