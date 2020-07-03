A new dining and retail precinct has opened on Collins Street

Yeah, we know. Saying “the Paris end” almost entirely forfeits our Melbourne card, but you can’t deny it’s a great way to differentiate which end of Collins Street you’re talking about. The “Paris end” is known for its collection of high-end retail stores and numerous heritage buildings that date back to the 1880s. Now, it’s got something new.

80 Collins is billed as a new luxury, premium retail and dining destination. It’s been talked about for a while now with names like the Speakeasy Group (behind Eau de Vie and Mjolner) and Alejandro Saravia (Pastuso) confirmed as some of the first tenants.

Now, we’re seeing the first openings. Openings in June and July 2021 include retail stores like jeweller and home decor savant Georg Jensen, Melbourne-based designer Sener Besim and luxury footwear label FEIT. Later in the year, there will be openings from Mulberry and Saint Laurent.

Food-wise, it’s even more exciting. First up is a new dining venue from the Speakeasy Group, Nick and Nora’s. Sydney folk might be familiar with the name thanks to the outpost in Parramatta, but it’s turned a new page in Melbourne. It’ll look much like a 1930s-style cocktail and Champagne bar, promising some exclusive and rare vintages on the bar menu. Bartender Kayla Reid has designed the cocktail menu which has a selection of impressive choices, all named after eccentric party guests like the Femme Fatale Martini and Hollywood Starlet Champagne Cocktail. The venue itself has a capacity for around 240 guests including a VIP Champagne parlour, an intimate salon and three different balconies.

Next is Maverick, a café from the team behind Richmond’s Mayday Coffee and Albert Park’s the Petty Officer. The café is on the ground floor of the building fronting onto Little Collins Street and will offer Axil Coffee Roasters brews and some café hits like pastrami benedict, mushrooms and smoked curd, plus waffles with house-made strawberry preserve, double cream and maple butter.

Bowls Baby and People’s Coffee will also keep you well-fed and they’re both brought to us by Dominic Caruso, Diana Caruso and Nic Nayef. You’ll also get another coffee fix from Upstate Coffee which will open in early July.

80 Collins is more than just retail and dining though. The entire precinct covers over 100,000 square metres of space. There’s the existing 47-level office tower, plus a 38-level “premium” office tower, a new 255-room boutique hotel and 5,000 square metres of retail tenancies. The space is connected with a few laneways and is accessible from Collins, Exhibition and Little Collins Streets.

The above venues are open (or very close to opening) at the time of writing, but there’s still several new opening still in the pipeline (including that Saravia restaurant we’re all very excited for). Keep your eyes peeled Melbourne!





