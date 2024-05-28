It will be completely separated from traffic and remove the need for cyclists to cross six busy intersections

Here’s some excellent news if you’re one of the many who commute daily into Melbourne’s CBD on two wheels: major works have officially begun on a brand new, entirely elevated cycling super-highway between Footscray and Docklands.

The ‘veloway’ (aka a bike freeway) is part of the wider West Gate Tunnel Project, which is delivering a much-needed alternative route to the West Gate Bridge and (hopefully) cutting congestion on our already busy roads. Running from Shepherd Bridge in Footscray to the city side of the Moonee Ponds Creek, the new cycling passage will be four metres wide and contain two lanes.

Construction of this 2.5-kilometre super-highway will require 195 individual segments to be lifted into place, and once completed it will weigh 1,700 tonnes. It will be fully suspended between Footscray Road and the new elevated road above – making it the first of its kind in Australia.

But most importantly, it’s going to provide a much safer express route for cyclists as it will eliminate the need to cross over six busy road intersections (including some vital port entry and exit points). Other key safety features include emergency exits with alarms, full CCTV coverage, bright lighting and a mesh cover with perforated side panels to allow for sunshine and fresh air to stream in.

“The new elevated cycling super-highway above Footscray Road will be a game changer for cyclists in the West – giving cyclists a safer off-road route between the inner west and the city,” said the minister for transport infrastructure, Danny Pearson. “Cyclist safety is at the forefront of the veloway’s design – which will remove six intersections for bike riders between Footscray and Docklands.”

There’s no word yet on a completion date, but we’ll keep you updated as more information is shared. In the meantime, you can saddle up and explore the city on two wheels by checking out Melbourne's best biking trails.

