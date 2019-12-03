Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right A new sky-high ride is coming to Luna Park this December
News / City Life

A new sky-high ride is coming to Luna Park this December

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Tuesday December 3 2019, 5:12pm

The Supernova ride
Photograph: Supplied

The scenic railway is no longer the ride with the best view at Luna Park. The seaside amusement park has opened a new ride for summer called the Supernova that will see you flung into the air. 

The Supernova is a giant swing tower and it’ll be in residence at Luna Park from December 21 until February 2. So how exactly does the ride work? Guests will be strapped in at the bottom before they are spun 32 metres into the air at a high speed. At that altitude, riders will be able to see all the way out over Port Phillip Bay – if you can manage to open your eyes, that is. 

Those too young to ride the Supernova can enjoy a similar albeit tamer thrill by jumping on the gently swaying Happy Swing ride. Adults are also welcome to hop on board for a walk on the mild side.  

The new rides open on Saturday, December 21.

Did you know you can now eat real bugs at Tokyo Tina?

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Nicola Dowse 160 Posts

Nic Dowse is a journalist located in Melbourne. She joined the Time Out team in 2017.

While she has a keen interest in Melbourne's music and arts scene, you'll find her writing on just about anything happening in the city. Most of her free time is spent going to gigs – or volunteering to try the weirdest, most out-there experiences in the city. She's also a big fan of communicating via GIF, and considers the medium an under appreciated art form.

Reach her at nicola.dowse@timeout.com or connect with her on social. Instagram: @nic.dowse Twitter: @nicoladowse