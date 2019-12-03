A new sky-high ride is coming to Luna Park this December

The scenic railway is no longer the ride with the best view at Luna Park. The seaside amusement park has opened a new ride for summer called the Supernova that will see you flung into the air.

The Supernova is a giant swing tower and it’ll be in residence at Luna Park from December 21 until February 2. So how exactly does the ride work? Guests will be strapped in at the bottom before they are spun 32 metres into the air at a high speed. At that altitude, riders will be able to see all the way out over Port Phillip Bay – if you can manage to open your eyes, that is.

Those too young to ride the Supernova can enjoy a similar albeit tamer thrill by jumping on the gently swaying Happy Swing ride. Adults are also welcome to hop on board for a walk on the mild side.

The new rides open on Saturday, December 21.