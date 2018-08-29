A resort-style rooftop pool and bar is coming to Melbourne

Who needs Bali when you'll soon be able to drink poolside right at the heart of Melbourne?

The geniuses behind (the now closed) St Jerome's Hotel and the ever-popular St Jerome's Laneway Festival are jazzing up the rooftop of Melbourne Central with a whopping 10 plunge pools, palm trees and of course, bars and food.

It's designed to feel like an exclusive pool club, mixed with the egalitarian vibes of a public pool. The Reunion Island Pool Club will offer rooftop yoga, pilates, meditation and massage during the early-morning hours (it will be open from 7am to 11pm), but in the afternoons and evenings it will be the place to be for an after-work drink, quick dip or both. It will be open from October to April (which we think is a liiiiiitle optimistic about Melbourne's weather) and can be booked in for private functions. You can register your interest at the Reunion Island Pool Club website.

The pools themselves range in size from four people to ten people, and while you can't take your drinks into the pools, you can definitely enjoy a banana lounge and drink poolside, or freshen up with a quick dip.