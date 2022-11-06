The soothing effect of swimming in natural seawater has been drawing us to the St Kilda Sea Baths since the 19th century. Bliss out in their 25-metre heated seawater pool, complete with beautiful views of the bay.
Are you feeling hot hot hot? When the sun shines in Melbourne it really shines, but luckily there are plenty of ways to cool off in the water. Here in Melbourne, we've got beaches, lakes and pools, all of which are just waiting for you to dip your feet (nay, whole body) in. Stay cool this summer at one of our favourite swimming spots in Melbourne.