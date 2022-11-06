Are you feeling hot hot hot? When the sun shines in Melbourne it really shines, but luckily there are plenty of ways to cool off in the water. Here in Melbourne, we've got beaches, lakes and pools, all of which are just waiting for you to dip your feet (nay, whole body) in. Stay cool this summer at one of our favourite swimming spots in Melbourne.

Strip down to your birthday suit and try one of Victoria's best nudist beaches? Or, if you'd rather keep your clothes on, check out Victoria's best swimming holes.