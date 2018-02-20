  • News
  • City Life
0 Love It
Save it

Adopt a pet from the RSPCA this weekend for only $29

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Tuesday February 20 2018, 11:54am

Adopt a pet from the RSPCA this weekend for only $29

If you’ve been searching for that perfect, four-legged furrball to share your life with then listen up – this weekend the RSPCA is reducing its adoption fee to rehome as many pets as possible.

Depending on the animal, adopting from the RSPCA usually costs up to $600. This weekend, however, you can adopt dogs, cats, rabbits, birds and more for just $29. And in keeping with their usual policy, senior doggos and kittehs can be adopted for free.

The initiative is called Clear the Shelters and is happening across all RSPCA shelters in Australia (except for in Tasmania and Western Australia). Adoption fees are important as they help cover the cost of looking after the animals in the RSCPA’s care. But in an effort to find as many forever families for their animals as possible, they’re waiving the usual fees between Friday February 23 and Sunday February 25.

While the reduced fee is enticing make sure you consider whether you can properly care for your new best friend before rushing out to adopt. Find your local shelter by visiting the RSCPA website.

These dog-friendly cafés will happily welcome your pupper.

Earn some karma by volunteering at one of these local causes.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Nicola Dowse 31 Posts

Nicola is a dog enthusiast, fan of cloudy weather and half-hearted Sydney Swans supporter. She's also Time Out Melbourne's Editorial Assistant despite having an insatiable urge to use puns whenever possible. Follow her on Twitter @nicoladowse.