Adopt a pet from the RSPCA this weekend for only $29

If you’ve been searching for that perfect, four-legged furrball to share your life with then listen up – this weekend the RSPCA is reducing its adoption fee to rehome as many pets as possible.

Depending on the animal, adopting from the RSPCA usually costs up to $600. This weekend, however, you can adopt dogs, cats, rabbits, birds and more for just $29. And in keeping with their usual policy, senior doggos and kittehs can be adopted for free.

The initiative is called Clear the Shelters and is happening across all RSPCA shelters in Australia (except for in Tasmania and Western Australia). Adoption fees are important as they help cover the cost of looking after the animals in the RSCPA’s care. But in an effort to find as many forever families for their animals as possible, they’re waiving the usual fees between Friday February 23 and Sunday February 25.



While the reduced fee is enticing make sure you consider whether you can properly care for your new best friend before rushing out to adopt. Find your local shelter by visiting the RSCPA website.