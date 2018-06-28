Dog-friendly cafés in Melbourne
These cafés are likely to give your friendly pooch some water, a treat, and probably a handshake too
While most cafés are dog-friendly these days, we've rounded up the best of the bunch where you can be sure your pup will be comfortable while you enjoy your brekkie. Think spacious outdoor seating, treats for your doggos and bowls lovingly kept filled with fresh water.
Looking for a place where you can have a parma and a pint with your pup? Here are our favourite places. And if you're more of a cat person, check out Melbourne's Cat Café instead.
Melbourne's dog-friendly cafés
Parco
So much of Parco’s charm comes from how it stoically serves Carlton from a tiny old power substation marooned on a spit of land opposite Argyle Square. Dining at Parco is unsurprisingly alfresco due to space constraints, making it a popular option for dog owners and dog spotters. Shade umbrellas help keep the summer sun at bay while in winter blankets are doled out for anyone not wearing enough layers.
Rudimentary
Crate
Crate is tucked away in the back streets of Heidelberg Heights, and while they're best known for brewing specialty coffee and cooking up tasty food, you'll also find gorgeous outdoor seating with water bowls for your pup.
Dog House
This new Collingwood café has a dog-only menu, filled with such delights as dogachinos (made with lactose-free milk, of course), kangaroo mince, turkey muffins and smoked pig’s ears. Your pup is king here, with mini couches, dog accessories for sale and plenty of other pooches for your furry friend to meet.
Fourth Chapter
This bright and airy café in Prahran bakes up handmade dog treats so that your little friend can have a tasty snack while you enjoy breakfast.
The Farm Café
Here in the pastoral oasis that is the Collingwood Children’s Farm, the café staff know their regular four-legged customers by name. Greet the goats, horses and cows on your way into the outdoor seating area, where you’ll find plenty of space for you and your dog. The scones and house-made jam are next-level.
A Minor Place
You can rest easy that your pup is likely to get the same amount of friendly attention as you at this down-to-earth Brunswick café, which is home to a sizeable outdoor seating area and thick, fluffy pancakes that will keep you coming back for more.
Pontoon
Relax with your dog outside all year long – in cooler months outdoor firepits keep you both toasty.
Code Black
Who doesn’t love the smell of roasting coffee over breakfast? Better yet, the aroma of a craft coffee roaster in full gear? This is the tantalising setting for Code Black – and you and your doggo can sit out the front and enjoy it.
Cromwell Streat
You can dine al fresco with your dog and feel good about doing it: the café does good by employing at-risk youth. For many of them, Streat is the first job they’ve ever had and could be their leg up out of homelessness, drug and alcohol addiction and mental illness.
