Adventure Park's new $4 million waterslide is only one of two in Australia

What kid (or adult) doesn’t like sliding down a giant waterslide? Waterslide enthusiasts are in luck this summer because Adventure Park Geelong has a brand new (sort of amazingly terrifying) waterslide.

The $4 million waterslide is Victoria’s first triple funnel water slide of its size and is only one of two in Australia. The Tsunami stands at a mighty 7.5 storeys high and is 172 metres in length, with four guests per raft taken up the slide through three mega funnels.

Thrill-seekers then experience huge waves and raging waters akin to rapids before being sucked down a series of high-speed water tunnels and funnels.

The Tsunami is part of the park’s second stage of an $8 million expansion, following the opening of the Tornado waterslide in 2017. The slide is custom-designed by Proslide, one of the world’s top waterslide designers (what a job).

Adventure Park is located just over an hour from Melbourne on the Bellarine Peninsula near the Great Ocean Road. The park re-opens November 1 and for more information visit the website.

