The best adventure parks and playgrounds in Victoria

Escape the city this weekend with your kids and unleash your inner child at these adventure parks and playgrounds.

When we think theme parks, we tend to think of Disneyland and other giant amusement parks overseas. But did you know there's actually plenty to offer closer to our shores?

From giant water parks with waterslides galore to sprawling mazes and elaborate mini golf courses, our fair state appears to have it all. Not to mention when you add adorable wildlife into the mix. There's something for both kids and kids at heart at these adventure parks and playgrounds.

Once you've hit these, be sure to check out Melbourne's best playgrounds and some of the best waterslides in Melbourne too.