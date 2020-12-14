The best adventure parks and playgrounds in Victoria
Escape the city this weekend with your kids and unleash your inner child at these adventure parks and playgrounds.
When we think theme parks, we tend to think of Disneyland and other giant amusement parks overseas. But did you know there's actually plenty to offer closer to our shores?
From giant water parks with waterslides galore to sprawling mazes and elaborate mini golf courses, our fair state appears to have it all. Not to mention when you add adorable wildlife into the mix. There's something for both kids and kids at heart at these adventure parks and playgrounds.
1. Enchanted Adventure Garden
Like a fairy-tale book come to life, the Enchanted Maze Garden is a magical bush land with surprises lurking past every corner. Your tackers will want to leg it straight to the mazes, of which there are plenty along with every other unimaginable, garden-y delight. Also check out the tube slides and indoor maze. When you're done oohing and ahhing, trail trance-like after the miniature toy train (each carriage stuffed with lollies) and then wind up at the Amazing Lolly Shop. Willy Wonka eat your heart out!
What's in it for you?
Arthur’s Seat is home to some great wineries, so treat yo'self to a few cellar door takeaways. You've earned it.
2. Funfields
Your entry ticket gets you access to 22 rides, plus a water play area for kids. Little children are well catered for, with mini go karts, ferris wheels and carousels tailored just to them. From there, things get more adventurous: take the journey to the top of the hill and zoom back down the Alpine Toboggan Slide, feel that flutter in your stomach on the Blackbeard's Fury pirate ship and challenge your friends to a race on the go karts. Make sure you bring your bathers, because the waterslides are always a highlight.
What's in it for you?
Funfields is littered with fun for kids and adults alike. It's also well-equipped for family days out, with a shelter and barbecue area, plus cafés and an ice cream shop.
3. Gumbuya World
Gumbuya Park has had a $50 million facelift and rebranded as Gumbuya World – and there is a lot more fun to be had. Gumbuya World comprises four discrete areas: Oasis Springs, Wildlife Trail, Oz Adventures and Outback Explorers. The Oasis Springs water park features fast slides with steep drops and exciting twists and turns. For a walk on the wilder side, there is the Wildlife Trail, with more than 50 animal species to see. Visitors can hand-feed kangaroos, wallabies and emus, and there are also two new young koalas in the park. Little ones can get up close and personal at the petting zoo, where they can pat lambs, ducks and baby goats. Oz Adventure is a rides section for everyone, and Outback Explorers comprises rides for smaller visitors. Gumbuya World is open every single day except Christmas Day.
What's in it for you
You are never too old for a waterslide, or if you would rather a slower pace, the Lazy River might be for you. If you'd rather stay dry, enjoy seeing the native wildlife – you can even have a cuddle.
4. A Maze'N Things
Phillip Island is home to a lot of amazing things, including the adventure park that is aptly named A Maze’N Things. Full of family fun, there is maxi-golf, mazes and playgrounds. Puzzle Island is where you want to head if you’re up for getting lost in the mirror maze or taking a spin in the rotating room. The Illusion Rooms are designed to confuse you, where you can be shrunk, lose gravity and even disappear.
What's in it for you?
Phillip Island has a great locavore scene, which gives you the perfect excuse to check out one of the beachside restaurants.
5. Adventure Park
Adventure Park is the place to go when you want some waterside fun. There are plenty of waterslides, kids rides or family activities such as go-karting or mini-golf. Up for a scare? Try the Wild West Canyon, where the water slide takes you through a dark tunnel and you perform two, 360 degrees spins. Feel like chilling out? Get onto the Lazy River where you simply sit back in an inflatable ring and idly float down the tropical themed river.
What's in it for you?
There are quite a few day spas dotted around old Geelong town, so give yourself time to indulge in a well earned massage or treatment.
6. KidsTown
KidsTown is an adventure beckoning from the bush. Packed full of different playgrounds, a maze and an amphitheatre, this is a place to have some serious fun. The tree houses are perfect to play some good old-fashioned hide and seek and the flying fox is set to get hearts racing. Be sure to get your kids to ride the miniature train that travels around the entire park. Our favourite, though, is the giant slide because even us big kids can have a go of that.
What's in it for you?
After the kids have tired themselves out head to the Shepparton Art Museum, which is renowned for exhibiting contemporary Australian art.
7. Tiger Moth World
Tiger Moth World is an adventure park built to entertain the whole family. Get your legs pumping by getting on a paddleboat and gliding across the river, or stick to land and get lost in one of the mazes. Climb aboard the pirate ship, ride one of the bikes around the big grounds or take flight on the flying fox. There is a museum dedicated to the Tiger Moth plane, and if you are feeling particularly brave.
What's in it for you?
Your ulterior motive for coming here, of course, is to book yourself in for one of the biplane flights. But with loops, barrell rolls and plummets on the menu, they're not for the fainthearted.
