We might be biased, but there's a reason why Melbourne is routinely crowned the best place to live in the world. Not only does the city rank high in liveability indexes, but it is also now considered one of the world's most picturesque summer destinations.

According to a new study from Travelbag that analysed Instagram hashtag data and Google search trends, Melbourne is the world's sixth most picture-perfect city to visit in the warmer months. And from the vibrant street art splattered on our laneways to our secret gardens and beautiful beaches, is it any surprise?

Thanks to our eclectic mix of architecture, street art and cultural attractions, the city boasts some of Australia's most 'grammable backdrops. You can head to Hosier Lane to see an ever-evolving mural or make a beeline for the NGV where you can marvel at its stained-glass ceiling before exploring Indigenous and European art. The Royal Botanic Gardens is renowned for its natural beauty, diverse flora, fauna and tranquil lakes, while Brighton Beach with its multicoloured beach boxes is the place to be on a hot day.

With all this in mind, it's no wonder Melbourne has ranked as the sixth prettiest global city in summer, with just under 30,000 images using the hashtag #summerinmelbourne.

Sydney – we announce through gritted teeth – claimed the fourth spot, with more than 45,000 images using the hashtag #summerinsydney. Perth also made the top ten list, coming in at ninth. That means Australia can proudly claim three of the top ten prettiest cities worldwide – what a slam dunk.

The study looked at 100 of the most popular cities worldwide, with New York crowned the overall winner. Dubai, Chicago and Seattle rounded out the top five. You can find the full list below.

The ten prettiest cities in summer:

New York Dubai Chicago Sydney Seattle Melbourne Toronto Miami Perth Vancouver

