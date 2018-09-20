An immersive, multi-day music festival is headed to ACMI

The festival hub for Melbourne Music Week 2018 has just been announced. This year music fans will be getting groovy at ACMI, with the venue’s gallery one serving as the main stage for Melbourne Music Week gigs and parties.

In case you need a refresher on ACMI’s floorplan, Gallery One is the centre’s main gallery space – that is, the space where all the blockbuster exhibitions like Wonderland take place. From November 16 to 24 the gallery will transform into Melbourne Music Week’s main hub and bar, with ACMI’s Lightwell also being used to host immersive audio-visual shows.

Melbourne Music Week 2018 kicks off (as usual) with a massive opening night party. This year it’s being curated by Heaps Gay, who have enlisted the likes of Dandrogeny, The Huxleys, the Cocoa Butter Club, Kira Puru and Maribelle to create a whiz-bang party featuring music, dance, drag, installation art and performances.

The first round of acts for Melbourne Music Week has also been announced. Leading the line-up this year are You Am I and Renee Geyer, along with a host of Australian and international acts. Look out for Detroit techno star Jeff Mills, DJs Gilles Peterson and Seinfeld, Ainslie Wills, rappers Nadia Rose and REMI and the soulful Blue Black Beatz.

The best part of Melbourne Music Week, of course, is the huge number of free events, which makes it easy to explore new artists without a financial commitment.

The full Melbourne Music Week line-up will be announced on Tuesday, October 2.