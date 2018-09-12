Melbourne is getting a pop-up Argentinian beer garden for summer

You might have heard that Evita is coming to the Arts Centre stage over summer, with none other than Tina Arena in the role of Eva Perón. Cashing in on those summer Palermo vibes, Collingwood brewery Stomping Ground are going to set up a pop-up beer garden outside the Arts Centre.

Under the colourful banners of Stomping Ground La Boca you can spend your summer sipping an Argentinian-inspired lager brewed exclusively for the beer garden, with accompanying snacks like beef and cheese empanadas and choripan (chorizo in bread with chimichurri) from Asado by San Telmo. You can also get a steak sandwich, a roast vegetable salad and Argentinian fries with chipotle.

Photograph: Supplied

Given it's Melbourne in summer, you're also going to need the dulce de leche caramel soft serve, maybe in addition to the alfajor, a short cookie with dulce de leche.

There's even talk of live music and tango lessons, so clearly there's nothing to cry about here.

Stomping Ground La Boca, Arts Centre Melbourne forecourt. Tue Dec 4-Sun Feb 24. 10am until late



